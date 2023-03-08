Anti-Semitic documents found in Wausau neighborhood

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Documents containing anti-Semitic materials were dropped off early Monday morning in a Wausau neighborhood east of downtown, according to information obtained by News 9.
A representative from Wausau Police says it's believed the incident is isolated and pamphlets were in only a small portion of that neighborhood.
"It's not something that's so surprising given the climate we're living in today," said Rabbi Benjamin Altshuler for Mt. Sinai Congregation in Wausau, who says Monday marked the beginning of the Jewish holiday Purim, which ended Tuesday.
"Ironically, that's about confronting hate and facing anti-Semitism and avoiding genocide," he added. "We were doing that here because we celebrate our tradition, we have pride in what we're doing."
Those papers can be interpreted as free speech, but moving forward, he encourages people that are troubled by this action to make firm efforts to combat hate.
"It requires not just a silent ascent, but an active and vocal statement that we don't stand for this type of content," Altshuler said.
Last June, the Marshfield Police Department investigated a similar incident, where pamphlets containing anti-Semitic material were found within a five-block radius of a neighborhood.
Police in Wausau tell News 9 this serves as a good reminder to lock your doors at night, and do not be afraid to call the department's non-emergency line if you would like something checked out or have questions.