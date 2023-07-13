 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 AM
Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory
will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we
may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern
Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Antigo school board enters closed session amid leadership uncertainty

  • Updated
  • 0
Antigo High School classroom

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Antigo School Board hosted a special meeting, going into closed session for hours on Thursday. 

While it's not known what was discussed during that session, the agenda listed consideration of the employment of a public employee, as well as potentially interviewing candidates for administrator roles. 

This comes after the superintendent, Dr. Julie Sprague, met with district officials on Wednesday. 

Allegations made by current and former staff members with the Antigo school said the school board is forcing Sprague out of her contract against her will. 

We did as the board for a comment, but they declined. 

This is a developing story. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 