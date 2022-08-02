AP: Senate passes veterans health benefits bill, goes to President's desk

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN MARATHON PORTAGE WOOD IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN LANGLADE LINCOLN ONEIDA VILAS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTIGO, ARBOR VITAE, ARNOTT, BAKERVILLE, BLOOMVILLE, BOULDER JUNCTION, BRYANT, DEERBROOK, DOERING, ELCHO, ENTERPRISE, GLEASON, GOODNOW, HARRISON, JEFFRIS, KEMPSTER, LAC DU FLAMBEAU, LAKE TOMAHAWK, MANITOWISH WATERS, MARSHFIELD, MC NAUGHTON, MERRILL, NEVA, PINE RIVER, PLOVER, POLAR, PRESQUE ISLE, RHINELANDER, STARKS, STEVENS POINT, WAUSAU, WINCHESTER, WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WOODBORO, AND WOODRUFF.