Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
512 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

MARATHON              PORTAGE               WOOD

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

LANGLADE              LINCOLN               ONEIDA
VILAS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTIGO, ARBOR VITAE, ARNOTT,
BAKERVILLE, BLOOMVILLE, BOULDER JUNCTION, BRYANT, DEERBROOK,
DOERING, ELCHO, ENTERPRISE, GLEASON, GOODNOW, HARRISON, JEFFRIS,
KEMPSTER, LAC DU FLAMBEAU, LAKE TOMAHAWK, MANITOWISH WATERS,
MARSHFIELD, MC NAUGHTON, MERRILL, NEVA, PINE RIVER, PLOVER,
POLAR, PRESQUE ISLE, RHINELANDER, STARKS, STEVENS POINT, WAUSAU,
WINCHESTER, WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WOODBORO, AND WOODRUFF.

AP: Senate passes veterans health benefits bill, goes to President's desk

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Marines dispose of trash in a burn pit, Photo Date: 2012

U.S. Marines dispose of trash in a burn pit, Photo Date: 2012

 Picture courtesy of Cpl. Alfred V. Lopez / USMC

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has given final approval to a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

He has said the bill "makes good on our sacred obligation" to care for veterans and their families.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation once before, but the process briefly derailed when Republicans made a late attempt to change the bill.

The GOP objections delayed final passage, infuriating veterans groups and advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart.

