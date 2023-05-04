April election sees lower school referendum approval

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Of six Central Wisconsin schools to pose referendum questions on their April ballots, only four were approved.
Auburndale failed to pass a $600,000 non-recurring operational referendum, and Marshfield failed to pass their nearly 100 million dollar referendum.
Leaders with Auburndale say the attempt was meant to try to keep the district afloat.
"We are like every other business, every public entity, we do not have enough of the things that we need so how do we bridge that gap, what are some things we can do, and again we're looking at creative things within, but also hoping that down the road we're gonna be able to get some support, at least a little bit of support from the state," said Kevin Yeske, Superintendent of Auburndale Schools.
The results in Central Wisconsin reflected the numbers reported statewide, with a study finding only 55 percent of school referendums were approved this past April, the lowest numbers since 2010.
That's all according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, who said while specific reasons aren't known, it's possible inflation had played a factor.
"You know one thing that was at least working in favor of school districts and local governments up until the last couple of years was at least the rate of inflation was low," said Mark Sommerhaus with the Policy Forum.
Parents said they suspected the referendum may have failed due to a lack of communication and clarity on what exactly the funds would be addressing.
And while the district said their issues are far from over, they're not in the dire straits yet.
"We'll do what we can do with what we have and if we get to the point where we start to having to look at some deeper cuts, I have every faith in this community that they will come forward and say no you aren't gonna do that we're gonna maintain a quality education," said Yeske.
Now, district leaders just have to wait for Governor Evers' finalized budget.