Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) --Conservationists and wild life specialists gathered on August 19 for the statewide Invasive Species Day to help save the planet.
The event created to educate people on harmful organism's that live in wet ecosystems. The event is based on community volunteers and they explore lakes, wetlands, and streams for invasive species.
Chris Hamerla is the Regional Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator for the Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development Council, Inc. sates what an invasive species.
"Are non native plants and animals that one way or another that have found their way here and typically they have gotten a negative impact on the environment," said Hamerla.
The event began with a quick informational on invasive species and then volunteers are expected to break out into break out groups and find invasive species.
Once they are found volunteers are expected to bring some of those examples back to group and discuss what they found.
The event has been happening all across Wisconsin for over nine years.
If you or someone else is interested in participating you can visit their website.