Area Boy Scout troop lends a helping hand

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area boy scout troop is lending a helping hand to both the community and the environment.
Members of scout troop 419 took to the 400 block every Wednesday evening, to clean up the area after the weekly Concerts on the Square performance.
It's all part of their philosophy: "Leave no trace behind"
Everything from plastic water bottles to scraps of food, going into trash bags to keep our city clean.
"We normally come towards the end of it, and whichever troop member is coming in will clean up, get all the barriers and put em up, and everything's clean after that." said Leon Duginski, father of Boy Scout Cade Duginski.
This is just one of their initiatives, as all scouts are required to do service work for the community.
This one gives back to them, Wausau Events donating fund towards the troop in exchange for their service.