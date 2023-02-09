Area business owners speak on inflation impact

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Osso Buco in Weston has been open for just 7 months, and despite inflation rates, they said they're doing pretty well.
Marco Higuera always dreamed of opening his own restaurant.
"It was just something I wanted to do," said Higuera.
He opened Osso Buco in the summer of 2022, serving Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, and while their menu was prepared with inflation in mind, and they've still had to make adjustments.
"Things are costing a little bit more so we'll adjust the price, this is the second printing of our menu and we kind of adjusted a little bit to cover the cost of that," Higuera.
At The Chocolate Shop in Wausau, they specialize in importing chocolates from Europe, and they've experienced a different impact in inflation.
"Shipping costs have gone up exponentially since we started, even we started importing a year and a half ago, and it has gotten close to doubling since then," said owner Kristin Zaal.
Inflation isn't the only thing impacting business owners, navigating a tough job market has also proven difficult.
"You run ads on Craigslist, Facebook, the paper or anything and you don't get a lot of replies for those things," Higuera.
Most of his staff are young people, and while they're keeping doors open and customers happy, Higuera is on the hunt for more skilled workers.
"We've been able to stay staffed and it's small enough where we can cover all those things but yeah labor and finding help is the challenge, especially skilled labor," said Higuera.
Meanwhile, Zaal said they haven't really been hit with a lack of workers.
"We've been very lucky, we've had a couple of turnovers in the last year, since we opened, year and a half," said Zaal, "Otherwise we seem to be able to retain people we're a small staff, it's a family owned business."
She said she's excited for the future, and hopefully expanding their business.
Despite the difficulties, those at Osso Buco said they're going to keep going with their passion project.