Area camp for kids celebrates 25-years

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) --- This year makes a very special anniversary for the YMCA Glacier Hollows Camp in Stevens Point.
The camp has been a part of the YMCA for 25-years and officials wanted to put a celebration together for the kids and staff who have spent time there over the last quarter century.
"We are providing opportunities for kids to experience nature," BreAnn Constantineau, the member services and marketing director of the Stevens Point YMCA said.
"We provide experiences like fishing, swimming, boating, arts and crafts, shooting sports, and we have revamped our fantastic challenge course," Constantineau said.
To celebrate the occasion many families got to go canoeing, kayaking, take a dip in the water, throw hatchets and shoot with a bow and arrow.
Many of the staff there were happy to see the kids once again and were glad to be a part of a very significant event for the community.
The staff provided a lunch for everyone, some games, and they were there to guide the little ones to maybe become the next Katniss Everdeen.
Constantineau would like to thank all of the sponsors who have helped the YMCA of Stevens Point get to where they are.