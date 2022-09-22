 Skip to main content
Area center presents fall prevention resources

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area resource center is looking to help seniors lower their risk of falling.

A person's posture, eyesight and even clothes can all play a role in whether someone falls. Officials at the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Portage County spent the afternoon showing steps anyone can make to lower their risk of falling.

Representative Katrina Shankland was also in attendance and shared her experience with a traumatic fall two years ago.

"It is very important to focus on fall prevention," Shankland said. "Because you never know what kind of fall you can take and how that can ultimately affect your long-term health and well-being"

Shankland added that no one should suffer in silence. She is still recovering from her fall but does believe she will have a full recovery.

The ADRC does hold fall prevention courses. The next workshop starts October 4 and will go through November 15.

