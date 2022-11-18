 Skip to main content
Area church hosts annual Thanksgiving Basket event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's the season of giving and one area church is giving back to the community in a Thanksgiving tradition.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stevens point has been hosting their Thanksgiving Basket event for 13 years. 

The event provides hundreds of families in need with everything needed to make a Thanksgiving meal in their own home, along with personal hygiene products, books, and hats, mittens and scarves. 

Organizers said this event is one they hold near and dear to their hearts. 

"When we started this thirteen years ago, the goal was to be able to let families take some time from their problems and focus on God's blessings, and this gives them that opportunity, it gives them all the food that's needed." said Jenny Worzella, Event coordinator. 

After being closed during COVID, and drive-thru pickup only last year, in person pickup is finally back. This year's event will feed 400 families.

