Area churches come together to assist in laundry services

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The importance of clean clothes cannot go understated, and area churches are working together to make sure everyone feels clean.
Twice a week in Stevens Point, four churches and their volunteers work to help members of their community who are dealing with homelessness and/or cannot afford to take their clothes to the laundromat.
Braybon Payne has been homeless for two months, and he says Laundry Love has a positive impact on himself and the community.
"If you like to be like me, I like to be clean and fresh, even though I'm out on the streets," Payne said. "I like to be fresh and clean only because people look at you differently; you are going to get jobs and things like that. So yeah, coming here would be a good idea for people that don't have enough money to get their laundry done."
Anyone interested in using the program will get quarters and soap at the laundromat when they arrive.
Laundry Love takes place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays 5 to 7 p.m. at the South Point Laundromat.
The churches involved in Laundry Love are The Beloved Community, Trinity Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran and St. Paul's United Methodists.
For more information, contact Beloved Community.