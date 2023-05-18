 Skip to main content
Area communities keeping lifeguard staff numbers in check ahead of season

  • Updated
  • 0
Lifeguards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After some area pools were forced to shut down due to lack of staffing last year, some communities are looking to prevent those instances this year as much as possible.

One of the hurdles people like Amanda Bruce, the recreation manager at Marshfield Parks and Recreation, has sought to overcome, is getting enough people on board who are not only committed, but certified.

"All of our lifeguards have to have a lifeguard certification which is about 20 hours of in person training plus a little bit online if you do it that way," Bruce said.

Both Vandehey Waters in Marshfield and the pools run by Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry are not facing a shortage ahead of the season and are hoping to start on a good note.

"We always strive to have fully staffed pools, because we want to make sure its safe but also fun," said Daniel Schmid, the recreation coordinator with Marathon County. "I think we are building good relationships with our staff that we do have whether if they come back year after year. And that creates a good environment," he added.

They try to bring back as many people as possible year after year, but for those coming in new, Schmid says the process is streamlined.

"Luckily for us we have lifeguard certified instructors on staff so we can actually run our own lifeguard classes," he said.

However, due to the season being so short, those in charge try to make the best out of what they're given and create momentum for future years.

"We stress a positive atmosphere and I really try to be flexible with the kids on their schedule," Bruce said.

The lifeguard staff at Vandehey is set for the year, while Schmid says they are still welcoming applicants in Wausau.

If you are looking to become a lifeguard for next year, it is recommended you apply at least three to four months before the season begins.

Vandehey Waters opens June 6, while pools in Wausau open June 3.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

