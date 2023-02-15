Area company cleans Boys & Girls Club windows as random act of kindness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Kids and workers at Wausau's Boys & Girls Club will be able to see a little clearer, thanks to a random act of kindness.
Crews from Fish Window Cleaning went to the Boys & Girl's Club early Wednesday to clean all the windows, doing it all as a way to give back.
Fish said they wanted to give back to the community that has served them so well.
Crews started work at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, and with all the windows at the facility, it took a few hours, but they said it's worth it knowing it can literally brighten someone's day.
"I'm a big believer in helping the youth, helping my own children and their friends, and then when we can give back and help a youth organization like this, really help those folks, it touches me personally," said Chris Hering, owner of Fish Window Cleaning.
Fish says they've done these random acts of kindness for the last four years.