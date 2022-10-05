 Skip to main content
Area cranberry marshes ready for the season

Cranberry season

Cranberries are being harvested in the Badger State.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Cranberry season is here, and the Wake Up crew took a chance to see what makes the fruit so special to Wisconsin.

Cranberries are a perennial crop, so they are taken care of year-round to be ready for harvest in fall.

Wisconsin's climate provides the perfect atmosphere with the right amount and type of water for healthy growing.

Cranberries can be used for everything from juices to pastries. 

"Cranberries can be found in a thousand different (recipes) and in 100 different countries. Cranberries itself are very healthy for you, rich in antioxidants andhave  an anti-plaque characteristic in it," said Dave Hanson, Manager at the Ocean Spray Cranberry Company in Lake Dubay. 

In addition to being versatile, Hanson said the industry provides over 1,500 jobs and is a billion-dollar crop in the Badger State.

