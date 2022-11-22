Area dietitian recommends reframing views around the Thanksgiving dinner plate

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and an area dietitian is encouraging people to remember to think of food as fuel.
Thanksgiving can be a hard holiday for people dealing with an eating disorder. Kari Mizgalski, a registered dietitian with Marshfield Clinic, said a change in mindset can help make the holiday more comfortable.
Thanksgiving classics like turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and more can have a negative connotation of being unhealthy, Mizgalski said it's not unhealthy food, just different food. She suggests reframing the thinking around your dinner plate to say you have protein cards and vegetables to provide the body with the energy it needs.
"Thinking about how that food is helping their body as fuel is how we want to go into that holiday," Mizgalski said.
For those with an eating disorder, she recommends speaking with the host about the food offered at the Thanksgiving dinner to ensure you are comfortable with the food available.