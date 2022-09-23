Area dog rescue looking for fosters, volunteers

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area dog rescue is now a certified non-profit and they are asking for your help.
Rescue for Life Dog Rescue in Dorchester was founded this year by Kelly Gunderson, after had previously worked with other rescues in the state.
They currently have five rescue dogs in need of a foster home, and they are also looking for volunteers.
Gunderson says fostering dogs has advantages over owning them, since you get to help save more of them.
"It's amazing knowing that I found that home for them, and that to me is more important than trying to keep the dogs. It's, 'I saved that dog's life and I helped them get to where they're at today,'" she said.
If you're interested in offering your help or adopting, you can reach them on their website.