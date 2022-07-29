Area expert's advice for tackling high prices

STEVENS POINT, Wi. (WAOW)-- Concerns around inflation continue to pinch consumer wallets.
The inflation rate is now over nine percent, and many Wisconsinites are noticing the increased prices from the gas pump to the grocery store. While the high prices are causing stress, experts said the best thing to do is stay calm and make a game plan.
Silvertree Retirement Planning Services, CEO, Jason Glisczynski recommends comparing your annual bills to assess how to move forward.
"Ignore all the craziness that is out there and focus on your personal rate of inflation," Glisczynski said. "What you were spending on goods a year ago and what you're paying for those same goods today, and everyone's rates are going to be different."
The impact of inflation tends to impact age groups differently, with younger and older generations taking the brunt of the pain.
Higher prices are a symptom of the Federal Reserve using inflation to slow down the economy, but consumers have some control. Glisczynski said if consumers choose not to shop at retailers due to price increases, that sends a sign to corporations.