Area family moves into Habitat for Humanity home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A dream became reality for an area family Thursday.
Mai Vang and the rest of her family received the keys to their new home, built through help from Habitat For Humanity and D.C. Everest Construction Trades students.
Construction began last September, and was moved to its current spot this spring. It's the 70th home built by Habitat for Humanity in the Wausau area.
Vang says they were chosen through an extensive application process, and is incredibly thankful for the opportunity to move in.
"Especially with the inflation, the rising costs of homes and rent at this time, you worry every day, what are you going to do, what's going to happen," Vang said. "So this definitely means a lot, where my kids and myself will not have to worry what's going to happen tomorrow, and knowing that we have a place to call home," she added.
Habitat for Humanity hosted an open house at the new space Thursday.
Vang says her family will begin moving in their belongings this weekend.