Area family of four stuck at Disney World resort as hurricane Ian bears down

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hurricane Ian is impacting a family from Central Wisconsin.
Their trip to Disney World, turning out to be one they won't soon forget.
Jami Lotharius, her husband and two kids are from Marathon City. They flew to Orlando Saturday, Sept. 24, not knowing what was to come.
Now they're spending the last leg of their vacation in a room at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort.
The Lotharius's said they had this trip planned for nearly two years, with Disney offering some of the best deals during hurricane season.
While that was a known risk, the Lotharius's said they didn't think they'd be in the predicament they're in now.
"This is only the 8th time in 20 years Disney has closed because of weather," said Jami Lotharius. "I guess we're here to make memories and break records, the parks are closed today and tomorrow...we had no idea this is what it was going to turn into."
Jami said she is thankful her two young boys were able to enjoy a few days of good weather and rides beforehand, but is anxious to get home.
The family has a flight scheduled for Saturday and hopes it doesn't get cancelled, but for now are interested to see how the storm plays out over the next 24 hours.
"Is it going to be so loud we can't sleep? Is tomorrow going to be terrible? Is by Friday the damage going to be unreal?" said Lotharius. "I'm nervous but not nervous like I would be if I was home... my car Isn't here, my house Isn't here... my family and I are in a room and I know that we're safe."
She anticipates there will not be any outside activities Thursday.
Jami also said rental cars throughout the Orlando area are sold out and airfare prices have since skyrocketed.
Through all of this, Jami Lotharius said Disney has been accommodating, providing resort guests with flashlights in the event of a power outage, boxed food options and water bottles.