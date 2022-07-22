Area flight schools see uptick in enrollment amid pilot shortage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The nationwide pilot shortage caused issues everywhere, from lines at airports, to delays in freight deliveries, but area flight schools are working to address that by training the next generation of pilots.
"We have never experienced anything like this since World War II, it's a whole new era of aviation." said John Chmiel, President of Wausau Flying Service.
Pilot shortages have been ongoing for the past couple of years, and while it may not be good for your travel plans, flight schools have seen business booming.
"We're actually having our busiest season in the history of our company, which has been around for 30 years." said Chmiel.
The aviation industry is suffering at every level, because of that, demand is high for a new generation of pilots.
"Because of the economy we've had the past couple years, there's a lot more air travel and freight transfer going on, so there's a need for pilots at all levels." said Chmiel.
"I think the airlines have realized their mistake of laying off those pilots, now they're trying to correct their mistake by hiring as many pilots as possible." said Brandi Imhoff, of the CWA Flight School.
Students at both Central Wisconsin Aviation and Wausau Flying Service can go on to fly at all levels, just commercial, with all initial training being the same.
"Most people think the pinnacle of the big leagues of flying is to fly for a major airline, but there's so many types of flying." said Chmiel, "The pilots are really in the drivers seat right now, they can move up the ladder faster than any of the previous generations."
There's no better time to for those with the dream to climb into the cockpit.