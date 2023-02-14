Area gaming club contributes to generous donation to Prevent Suicide

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some area students are giving back to the community through donations, and a giving heart.
The D.C. Everest Gaming Club presented Prevent Suicide of Marathon County with a check for more than $6,000 from their 'Evercon' Charity Auction last month.
The club donates to different charities and organizations every year, but this one hits close to home, after they recently lost an alumni to suicide.
Members said they're grateful to help out in any way they can.
"Knowing that us as a club have an impact on the community and we can help so many people it just feels great," said Morgan Hosesoi, President of the Junior High Gaming Club.
This year was the largest donation yet for the silent charity auction.