Area high school celebrate band heading to the Tournament of Roses Parade

MOSINEE(WAOW) — Mosinee High School gave band members a royal sendoff ahead of their trip to Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade.
This comes almost a year after several northcentral Wisconsin marching bands were offered a chance to perform at the parade. The Northwoods Marching Band and is comprised of eight local high schools — Antigo, D.C. Everest, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Wausau East, Merrill, Lakeland and Three Lakes — and 400 students who have been working hard to bring Wisconsin pride to the forefront of the country.
"Becoming part of something bigger than not only myself but the school," Megan Wengelski, senior, said. "We're not only one school as Mosinee, but the Northwoods Marching Band."
Students described their time preparing for the trip as fun but challenging, as they made friends and networked with other musicians across the region.
The chance to perform at the Tournament of Roses Parade is a combined effort and accomplishment for all students and faculty involved.
The parade will air on ABC, NBC and Peacock on January 2nd starting at 10 a.m.