Area hospital revamps teen relaxation area

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield Children's Hospital has officially dedicated a revamped version of its "teen lounge" with a small ceremony Monday.
The changes were heavily influenced by Christmas in July charity founder Greg Cemke, who performed a ribbon-cutting on the new room.
Cemke says the room had been previously described as a place to avoid, but the reputation has since changed in the opposite direction.
Hospital officials say the goal of the new space is to get patients standing and moving, as able, with a multi-purpose table placed in the middle that can be either a ping-pong table, an air hockey table, or used for general activities.
"For kids to be able to be kids, that's the big deal: for kids to be kids and have fun with each other and knowing that they're not in the hospital by themselves," Cemke said.
They also sought to make the room brighter, with one wall dedicated to showing uplifting phrases painted in a graffiti-style art form.
Hospital officials say they have programming in that room for patients four years old and up every day.
For more on Christmas in July, click here.