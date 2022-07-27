Area law enforcement ask drivers to obey traffic signs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Police are asking drivers not to let frustration over construction get the better of them.
Officers say they've received calls from area businesses reporting cars making illegal turns onto North 5th Street, which is a one-way, to avoid traffic caused by construction downtown.
They said to have patience, and if people are in a hurry, leave their homes a bit earlier.
"If you need to go somewhere and all of a sudden have this construction sprung upon you, I mean obviously follow the detour lanes, obviously follow the street signs, don't turn the wrong way on a one way and give yourself ample time to get where you need to go." said Brady Olson, Officer with Wausau PD.
He said he understand traffic can be frustrating, but abiding by traffic rules ultimately keeps drivers safe.