Area law enforcement groups undergo SWAT training

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Don't worry, there was no real emergency at Marathon County's Shooting Range Park.
Multiple area sheriff's departments spent time in SWAT training going through skills like communication, strength, and reflexes, in case multiple departments are called to a critical scene.
"Would hate for it to be the first time that we all meet each other, so there's a lot of relationships that are getting built today," said Lt. Will Stuart with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.
The skills practiced may not be used often, but it's done in case the worst happens.
"It's going to provide a better, higher quality of service when our teams are called out together, and increase our mission, which saves lives," Stuart said.
It had started as an idea to increase communication between departments, and now this training session has turned into something annual.
The space Marathon County has at its disposal makes for more extensive training.
"We are very fortunate to have this facility, the range. We have a lot of different options and scenarios that we can build into our range, not just a flat range where you stand here and you shoot there," Stuart said.
Crews in Marathon County aim to have some type of training at least twice per month.