Area library hosts discussion on book censorship

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Public Library in downtown Stevens Point was the site of a discussion surrounding censorship in libraries Tuesday.
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point hosted the event, outlining recent book-banning movements and their history, as well as focusing on the ways libraries maintain access to various types of content.
University professors and library officials from multiple jurisdictions served as panelists for the event.
"If we can't discuss uncomfortable historical events or diverse viewpoints in our schools that make some folks uncomfortable, students learn an incomplete and inaccurate version of history," said Rebecca Stephens, a university English professor.
The discussion also delved into what goes into restricting books and why they do it.
"We don't just willy-nilly choose things, there is a process to all of it, and everything is done with great intention," said Mindy King, the director of UWSP Libraries.
If you missed this discussion and want to learn more about these topics, you can ask staff at your local library.