Area lineworkers head down to Florida to help in the aftermath

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Wisconsinite lineworkers crews have been sent down to Florida to assist in hurricane relief.
Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin were asked to send mutual aid crews to Kissimmee, Florida. That will include workers from 22 Wisconsin communities, including Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids and a fleet of truckers and diggers.
Xcel Energy sent 270 workers down to Florida on Wednesday from across the Midwest.
Wisconsin Public Service has not been asked to send workers down to Florida at this time, but a spokesman for the company said they have over 75 workers on call.
Matt Cullen, spokesman with the Wisconsin Public Service said, the goal of offering mutual aid is to help rebuild needed infrastructure faster and help those in need.
"Another main priority is looking at critical infrastructure, looking at things like hospitals (and) public safety agencies," Cullen said. "They may have an outage, and working to repair that outage as safely and quickly as possible because those are services everyone depends on."
WPS was last called to help in 2018 by sending crews to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.