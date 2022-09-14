Area man makes keychains to raise awareness

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area man is using keychains to start important conversations.
Josh Schuch has been making 'paracord people' keychains out of strings of paracord and lego heads for three years.
He said it initially started as a hobby but it has since grown into much more.
He uses different colors to bring awareness to certain causes, for example, pink for breast cancer.
Most recently, he's used purple and turquoise, for suicide awareness and prevention, in honor of News 9's own Neena Pacholke.
"If people start asking for the story behind it, if you can just for a second say hey, the reason I have this is because it's for suicide prevention, just to get that conversation and to just lend that ear, say let people know you're there to talk." said Josh Schuch.
He plans to make 500 keychains, and plans to make some for breast cancer come October.