Area manufacturer launches gap year scholarship program

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area company launched a new opportunity for students looking to get their feet wet in manufacturing.
Arow Global manufactures windows and driver protection systems.
They're offering gap year scholarships up to $6,500 per recipient, awarded through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.
The goal is to encourage recent high school graduates who are considering a gap year to spend it working at the factory, and then receive money to further their education.
"We're looking for people, but in particular we've been winning a lot of new business in the work truck manufacturing lines that we really need to get going so it's a really exciting opportunity for growth. said Dan Koschick, President at Arow Global.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is August 15th, they will be selecting four applicants to receive scholarships.