Area mobile home park residents nearly forced to move

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The problems continue at Four Seasons Mobile Home Park in Stevens Point, as residents nearly had their water shut off this week, which would have forced them to move.
As first reported by the Point/Plover Metro Wire, a water line disconnect notice was posted Tuesday, the second of its kind in two months.
They also say the owner paid the water bill three hours after today's deadline, which keeps the current residents where they are.
In a scenario like this, the city says there is not much the residents can do.
"This is a situation where the account is the owner's and depending on the balance that is due, the owner is likely the only one that is going to pay that," said Joel Lemke, the public utility director for Stevens Point.
Portions of the mobile home park have been demolished after continuous issues spanning multiple years.
There are still a couple dozen people that live there.