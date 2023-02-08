Area mother-daughter duo create children's picture book

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A mother-daughter duo from Stevens Point created a children's picture book called, 'Kid's, C'mon Let's Get Healthy.'
With obesity on the rise in young children, the book breaks down the tools needed to live a healthy lifestyle, from fueling your body to everyday habits.
Whether its limiting screen time, to exercise, or how to read food labels... the information gives readers the chance to improve their overall well-being.
The author and mother said her 12-year-old daughter Serene used an app called Procreate on her iPad to illustrate the images, crediting her creativity for making it a book that kids will find easy to follow.
"Serene has really worked hard in developing this book and that way I look at it is every person should be giving back to the community in his or her own way and this is Serene's way of giving back," said Dr. Sonal Chandratre, Serene's mother who is also a Pediatric Endocrinologist. "At the time she drew these pictures she was only 11 years old and as a pediatrician, I'm super proud of what she's done."
Serene said she hopes her visuals will help kids retain the healthy practices that contribute to overall health and happiness.
"You know, you can't just tell someone, 'hey you have to eat healthy,'...without giving them the tools to eat healthy, so we provided recipes and gave instructions for the kids to help out with that," said Serene Soman, 'Kid's, C'mon Let's Get Healthy', Illustrator.
Serene said she started the drawings during the height of the pandemic and his since created thousands of images.
She hopes to be a successful animator and comic book artist.
Since publishing, the duo have presented their book to nearly a dozen elementary schools and are currently working to get grants to deliver the books free of cost to surrounding communities.
The book can also be found on Amazon.