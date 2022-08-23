Area non-profits reconnect with their community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several area non-profit organizations had a chance to reconnect with their community Tuesday.
They gathered at the Wausau Boys and Girls Club, highlighting their services as part of a networking event called "Community Connect."
Officials say it was part of an effort for the organizations to get their names back out in the community, since a lot has changed in the past few years.
"Especially after COVID, there was a lot of staff transition, a lot of turnover," said Tara Glodowski, the Director of Community Impact for the United Way of Marathon County. "There's new people in our community as far as employees and service providers, but also new people needing services, so we really wanted to bridge that gap, fill that need and make sure we are getting those connections," she added.
About 30 non-profits were expected to attend.