Area nonprofit in need of more mentors

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Northwoods nonprofit is looking for more volunteers to mentor area children.
For 25 years, Kinship of Tomahawk has connected area children with positive role models. Kinship currently has 35 matched mentors but has 30 more kids on the waiting list.
There are three ways to volunteer:
- Become a group mentor for afterschool programming.
- Be a lunch program mentor and travel to the area schools to have lunch with a student.
- Finally, sign-up to be a community-based mentor and visit with a child for at least one hour a week and arrange activities with them.
"Our kids go into the homes, and they see what's possible, if they get an education and get a good job, they can have a nice vehicle or get a nice home," said Patti Hilgendorf, Executive Director of Kinship of Tomahawk. "Our mentors really encourage them to dream big. "
One of the goals of the Kinship of Tomahawk is to help these kids grow up to become positive and successful adults.
To learn more about becoming a mentor check out the nonprofit's website.