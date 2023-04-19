Area nonprofit uses eye-catching display to raise awareness of sexual assault

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — For the last ten years, an Antigo nonprofit has used an eye-catching display to raise awareness of sexual assault.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and domestic abuse shelter Avail Inc. in Antigo has been working with area high school students to paint jeans that hang across Fifth Avenue. But these aren't ordinary jeans. They feature art, words of encouragement and statistics of sexual abuse.
The jean display has become an annual tradition in connection with Denim Day— a worldwide campaign that raises awareness of victim blaming.
The jeans not only help break the stigma associated with sexual assault for community members, but for survivors, it creates a space to speak about the realities of abuse.
"I think the more we talk about it (sexual assault), people are able to understand it, the more they are able to realize they can talk about it if it happens to them," said Melissa Cornelius, Executive Director of Avail Inc. "Just really an effort to not normalize sexual assault, but normalize the conversations around it so people don't feel like they have to hide. "
On April 26, Avail is asking for everyone to wear jeans for denim day.
If you need resources regarding sexual abuse call Avail's 24-hour crisis line at 715-623-5177, text at 715-219-4609, or email at avail@availinc.org