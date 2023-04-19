 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.5 feet on 04/11/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area nonprofit uses eye-catching display to raise awareness of sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Area non-profit uses eye-catching display to raise awareness of sexual assault

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — For the last ten years, an Antigo nonprofit has used an eye-catching display to raise awareness of sexual assault.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and domestic abuse shelter Avail Inc. in Antigo has been working with area high school students to paint jeans that hang across Fifth Avenue. But these aren't ordinary jeans. They feature art, words of encouragement and statistics of sexual abuse.

The jean display has become an annual tradition in connection with Denim Day— a worldwide campaign that raises awareness of victim blaming.

The jeans not only help break the stigma associated with sexual assault for community members, but for survivors, it creates a space to speak about the realities of abuse.

"I think the more we talk about it (sexual assault), people are able to understand it, the more they are able to realize they can talk about it if it happens to them," said Melissa Cornelius, Executive Director of Avail Inc. "Just really an effort to not normalize sexual assault, but normalize the conversations around it so people don't feel like they have to hide. "

On April 26, Avail is asking for everyone to wear jeans for denim day.

If you need resources regarding sexual abuse call Avail's 24-hour crisis line at 715-623-5177, text at 715-219-4609, or email at avail@availinc.org

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you