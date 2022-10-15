Area nurses hold second annual 'A Walk to Remember' honoring infant loss

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A walk honoring the loss of pregnancies and infants took place in Oak Island Park.
Sara Pensinger was about to have her third child, Finley, three years ago.
It was a normal pregnancy, but closing in on her due date, she noticed something wrong.
"The day before I was induced, I stopped feeling movement and got nervous. Call it mother's instincts, but we went in, and his heartbeat was gone," said Pensinger.
There ended up being complications with the umbilical cord.
Finley was born, but they knew he didn't have much time.
"We made as many memories as we could with him and took pictures. My older kids were able to meet him, and then instead of bringing a baby home, we had to plan for a funeral," said Pensinger.
She recalls the moment she had lost her son.
"It sent my husband and I into complete shock, and it was horrific," said Pensinger.
Sara said the proceeding weeks after Finley's death were a blur.
Talking about it was awkward for her, especially for those who haven't lived this type of trauma.
A Walk to Remember gave her tranquility to communicate with those who have experienced that same trauma.
"Being with people that have truly walked it and know exactly how it feels is just really special," said Pensinger.
That's something area nurses wanted to emphasize, that you're not alone.
"It really just shows that people really need this, and people are wanting to be there for each other which is so awesome to see in the community," said registered nurse, Rachel Isakson.
The nurses wanted to show that this is a devastating loss for families, but with support, it's easier to get through the trauma.
"This is more of a community awareness event and getting out there. Not just being sad all the time. Just leaning on each other and caring for each other," said Sarah Knetter, registered nurse.
Knetter says that one in every four mothers will experience infant loss.