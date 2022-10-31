Area nursing home hosts 'tractor treat'

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area nursing home created a new way to celebrate Halloween.
Stoney River Assisted Living Center in Marshfield held a 'tractor treat' event, and invited children and families to trick or treat at the nursing home.
They even brought in tractors from area farms.
Organizers said whether it was candy for the kids, or vintage tractors for the residents to see, there were many smiles.
"Just have an intergenerational event for families to come on out, and for our residents to see the tractors and be reminded of the good old days." said Meranda Lelonek, Lifestyle Specialist for Stoney River.
She said the residents loved seeing the kids in costumes.