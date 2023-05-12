Area officers attend fallen deputy's funeral

ST. CROIX, Wis. (WAOW) -- Whether from St. Croix, Wood, or Portage County, an officer's loss is something felt across the entire state.
Hundreds of members of law enforcement across Wisconsin gathered to pay their respects to St. Croix Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday.
"It's kind of heart wrenching to be honest with you," said Sheriff Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
That included Sheriff's Mike Lukas and Shawn Becker of Portage and Wood County, riding together in the procession.
They said it was an emotional time for everyone.
"Yeah it's hard, it's really hard, and I don't think it's quite set in for everybody," said Sheriff Becker.
They said this hits home, and seeing the support from the community throughout the day was touching.
"It just shows that we're seeing hundreds of people coming out with the thin blue line flag and you can see the emotion in their eyes and that helps us get through this hard situation," said Sheriff Becker.
"Seeing the thousands of people along the streets right now with the flags and the saluting and the hand across the heart, it's pretty amazing," said Sheriff Lukas.
Leising is the fourth law enforcement officer to be murdered on duty in Wisconsin in 2023, making it the deadliest year for law enforcement in the badger state since the year 2000.
Sheriff Lukas said that something needs to change.
"We need to start having some empathy, listening to people, not arguing, all those things are core values in your soul that people should start relying on," said Lukas.
During this difficult time, they appreciate all the support from Central Wisconsin, and are grateful.
"We truly appreciate it, our officers don't hear it enough, and the more people can tell them that the better it is," said Sheriff Lukas.
They said our officers need support now more than ever, so if you see someone out, take some time to let them know you care, that they're appreciated, and needed.