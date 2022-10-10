Area officials recommend checking the quality of heating equipment before the winter starts

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Winter is coming, and now is the right time to start thinking about winterizing your home.
As the colder days ahead creep closer, having an expert come and check the quality of your furnace can keep it working longer. The proactive move can help save you from having to deal with no heat on some of Wisconsin's coldest nights and could be a cost-saving move in the long run.
The winter check ups aren't just to save money, it can also prevent a fire.
"We don't see it a lot, but it does happen. Furnaces that maintain for many years can short out," Jeremy Kopp, Wausau Fire Department Deputy Chief, said. "Or it is working too hard or not efficiently and causes it to overheat."
Kopp recommends that your winter service doesn't stop there. Some other steps to take include checking that your chimney is cleaned and looking out for nests.