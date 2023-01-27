 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL POSSIBLE INTO THIS EVENING...

Snow had ended in most of Central and Northern Wisconsin late this
afternoon, but areas of freezing drizzle and blowing snow could
continue to make roads and sidewalks slick into the evening hours.

Slow down and use caution if traveling tonight.

Area organization hosting collection event for Ukraine war victims

  • 0
Ukraine Drive Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rotary Club of Stevens Point is asking for a helping hand for war victims in Ukraine Saturday.

They will be hosting a collection drive at Metro Market off Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive is mostly asking for medical supplies like bandages, but will also accept food, sleeping bags, and batteries.

"Compression bandages, tourniquets, all those things that don't pop into your mind when you're thinking of as your home first aid kit, but these are for people who have been shot or blown up in their homes," said Sanford DeWitt, one of the organizers of the event.

DeWitt says they will also welcome clothing items, but is not as pressing of a need after a recent similar collection event he was involved with in the Madison area.

For more information on the event itself, click here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you