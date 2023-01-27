Area organization hosting collection event for Ukraine war victims

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rotary Club of Stevens Point is asking for a helping hand for war victims in Ukraine Saturday.
They will be hosting a collection drive at Metro Market off Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The drive is mostly asking for medical supplies like bandages, but will also accept food, sleeping bags, and batteries.
"Compression bandages, tourniquets, all those things that don't pop into your mind when you're thinking of as your home first aid kit, but these are for people who have been shot or blown up in their homes," said Sanford DeWitt, one of the organizers of the event.
DeWitt says they will also welcome clothing items, but is not as pressing of a need after a recent similar collection event he was involved with in the Madison area.
For more information on the event itself, click here.