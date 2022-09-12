 Skip to main content
Area organization promotes school safety

  • Updated
  • 0
Chapter Meeting

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area organization is working to promote change in current school safety protocols. 

Wood County's Mom's for Liberty is a non-profit organization group that works to defend parental rights. 

Monday night during their meeting they brought in guest speaker Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter in the tragic 2018 Parkland school shooting. 

Organizers said these conversations were necessary to provoke change. 

"The educators, the superintendents, and teachers, the teachers, they're in the job of teaching our children, and we should work together to keep our schools safe," said Mary Jo Wheeler, Chair of Mom's for Liberty. 

During the presentation, Petty said the loss of his daughter could have been prevented if warning signs and reports were taken more seriously. 

