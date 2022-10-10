Area organizations work to keep kids warm over the winter

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Two organizations are looking for help keeping kids warm throughout the winter.
Coats for Kids is back, and the Kiwanis Club and the Salvation Army have partnered to help fit children and teens in Marathon County with winter clothes.
Coats for Kids provides anyone under the age of 18 with coats, gloves, snow pants and more. The coats drive aims to assist families in Marathon County
As inflation continues to be a concern, purchasing a new coat for growing kids every year could be out of a family's budget.
"They (children) can grow out of a coat in a couple of months," Ann Chrudinsky, Development Director, Salvation Army, said. "This can save around 80-100 dollars depending on the size that the child needs."
The coats will be available at the Salvation Army Church and Community Center on November 4th from 2-6 P.M. and November 5th from 8-10 A.M.
Coats are only available for kids living in Marathon County. To receive a coat, recipients must bring a piece of mail and ID for the child. Any form of identification will work, for example, a school ID, a birth certificate, or a social security card.