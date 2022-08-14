Area police department has seen a rise in firearm incidents

STEVENS POINT, Wi. (WAOW)-- The Stevens Point Police Department saw an increase in firearm incidents last month.
Throughout July, the department reported to eight incidents where firearms were involved. While officials said the community shouldn't panic, the recent trend is something to be aware of.
"I'm not gonna tell them (residents) not to worry. It is interesting that we have had a little bit of an increase this month." Administrative Lieutenant Joe Johnson said. "But Stevens Point and Portage County are still a very good community it is still very safe."
The eight incidents that took place in July range in severity. Four were disturbances involving a firearm, including people being threatened or having a gun pointed at them. Twice officers responded to welfare checks where firearms were involved. One time officers to a possible possession of a firearm by a felon, but no firearm was found. Lastly, two firearms were recovered while officers performed a separate investigation.
If someone sees something, they are encouraged to report the incident to the police.