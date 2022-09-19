Area police department recommends nightly routine to protect your home

Antigo, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police officials are reminding residents to act defensively when protecting their homes.
Following a recent uptick in theft reports, the Antigo Police Department is reminding community members to stay vigilant and take simple steps to ensure they are safe.
The 9 p.m. routine is one-way officials say residents can stop criminals in their tracks. The routine includes spending five minutes a day at 9 p.m. or before you go to bed to ensure windows and doors are locked, any packages or mail have been brought inside and hiding valuables from unwanted visitors.
"People are just looking for those open vehicles or open doors or open windows and it provides them with those opportunities to take something," Chief Dan Duley, Antigo Police said. "If those things are locked they have a tendency to move on, they are really looking for those easy targets."
Duley also recommends residents leave an exterior light on outside the house and close their garage doors.