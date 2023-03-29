Area police react to Nashville active shooter response

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Body camera footage of Metro Nashville Police officers' response to a critical situation at an elementary school was released Tuesday.
Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley says the quick, decisive actions of the officers are a good reflection of what is being preached for officer training.
"The officer's mindset is really to get to that threat and stop the threat by whatever means is possible, whether it's taking the person into custody or needing to disarm them or in this case, happen to shoot them," he said.
Like many departments, officers take part in training to make sure they are prepared in case the worst happens.
Antigo officers had to apply that training in stopping a gunman from killing high-schoolers at their prom in 2016.
"We had officers on scene already that identified the gunshots, and moved to stop that threat very quickly," Duley recalled.
That suspect, like the one in Nashville, was also shot while on scene.
Moving forward, the Antigo Police Department will continue to study responses like this one to know how best to serve its community should something happen to necessitate it.
"We know they can happen anywhere at any time, no community seems to be immune from these types of incidents potentially happening," Duley said.
He also says the department completed an active shooter training session within the last month, and it strives to do at least one such training activity per year.