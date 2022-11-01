Area residents attend to an annual Small Community Forum to address issues

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rosholt Area Business Association and other community partners hosted the 11th annual Small Community Forum for area residents to attend and address issues, but to also learn and network with other residents.
Over half of Wisconsin's cities and villages have communities with 2,500 or fewer residents. Those communities have issues that are often different from those in larger communities.
"The list is long, child care, police and fire protection, quality of life, education, immigration, you know all of the issues that Wisconsin is dealing with and the world is dealing with." Anne Katz, Executive Director of Create Wisconsin mentions about the Small Community Forum event last week.
"We had a great conversation last week in Orfordville, which is south of Madison, about the declining number of volunteer firefighters in the community, and how the community is going to deal with that because that affects people's lives."
These forums are allow for sharing ideas, learning and networking concerning the health and future of rural Wisconsin. People interested in small town and rural Wisconsin are invited to attend, including those involved in quality of life issues, business, government, education, the nonprofit sector as well as civic and community development.
"It's really interesting, really hard working people attend,": Katz said. "People who don't know each other coming together and saying '"Oh you're interested in that, I'm interested in that,'" and we're very glad to be part of it."
Two more forums will also take place in Washburn on November 3, and Reedsville on Nov. 15. For more information on how to attend to the forums, you can visit their website to register at https://www.wiruralpartners.org.