Area restaurants speak out against data study

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Lemongrass is a popular restaurant in Wausau's downtown square, but a Chicago firm claims there's apparently not much around the area to attract more diners.
Dataessentials, a Chicago based data firm, is calling Wausau the 'least trendy food scene'
A claim area restaurants reject.
"I would disagree, we have some really good food here," said Xavier Nguyen, Chef Lead at Lemongrass.
"There's a lot to offer in Wausau," said Logan Dumdei, Co-Owner of Tucknee Coffee Company.
Spots like Lemongrass offer a wide variety of options, from Vietnamese and Thai cuisine, to Chinese and Japanese, it brings a fusion of cultures together for everyone to enjoy.
"We cater to business types, casual types, anyone who really enjoys exploring different kinds of food," said Nguyen.
Other eateries like Tucknee Coffee Company said they've seen a huge growth in the community's offerings.
"Growing up here I've seen it grow a lot, just from farm to table stuff to different types of cuisine from all types around the world are brought here," said Dumdei.
Visit Wausau said they take great pride in the variety of cuisines the city is able to offer.
"We just want to promote the unique brands, the unique types of restaurants here, and there's a good amount, but we're always open to more," said Tim White, Executive Director of Visit Wausau.
While they said they may not necessarily agree with the firms findings, they did say improvements can be made.
"I think there's room to grow, this is a growing city, and there's always room to continue," said Dumdei.
And more is coming, like a new rooftop bar set to open soon.
Leaders hope this and others meant to cater to a younger working class will leave their mark.
"They're looking at really attracting the 20 somethings to socialize, mingle, and go out on a date so that's important to us too," said White.
With a blend of cultures, experiences, and backgrounds, they said Wausau's food scene is representative of its people, and they'd be happy to welcome more to the area.