Area schools honor late therapy dog

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area students are giving back by showing their appreciation for animals, that's in part due to one very special dog.
The Wisconsin Rapids School District honored 'Driver', who served as the district's therapy dog before his sudden passing this summer.
Elementary school students brought in donations and pet supplies in his honor.
Teachers say it's clear that Driver carried out his role, providing comfort and support in the school environment.
"Therapy dogs in schools are just so powerful, and they really impacted learning, social emotional needs, all of those things for our students and staff." said Melissa Miller, Driver's owner and Reading Teacher at Howe Elementary.
Items were donated to the South Wood County Humane Society.