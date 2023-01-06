Area sheriff's department offers hiring incentives

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The worker shortage continues to disrupt industries across central Wisconsin as unemployment hits to 3.5% on Friday.
Many employers in the badger state are struggling to find more staff. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department Patrol Captain Tyler Young, they are one of 72 counties on the hunt for more staff.
As the job market gets more competitive, Oneida County has increased its pay to stay in the running for prospective employees. The new starting hourly rate is $23.90.
The sheriff's office is looking for eight more corrections officers to add to their staff.
Young said becoming a corrections officer can be a long-term career option, but also can be a jumping-off point into other areas of law enforcement.