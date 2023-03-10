Area snowmobile clubs react to recent snowfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- All the snowfall in the area has snowmobile clubs celebrating, adding a fresh cover to extend their season.
Trailmates Snowmobile Club said this most recent batch of snow has them excited, not only is it several inches of new snow, but it's wet and good for packing, making it excellent trail building material.
And while they weren't necessarily in desperate need of the snow, they said any snowfall is another day tacked onto their season.
"To continue to receive snow as the warmer temperatures during the day are melting a little bit every day so we need some refreshers to keep us going yes," said Alan Zart with Trailmates.
He said every inch of snow gained is one more day tacked onto their season.