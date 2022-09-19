Area special needs choir resume rehearsals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area choir resumed practices after a COVID hiatus.
VOICES is a choir for anyone with a special need who wants to sing, whether it's a physical, visual, or learning disability, all are welcome.
On Monday, choir members were excited to be back, hosting their first official practice in three years.
"This has been a really humbling experience, and no wonder this makes me come back and it's been almost three years since I have done this, I'm so glad to be back." said Ryan Oestriech.
Rehearsals are every Monday from 5:45 to 6:40 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Wausau.